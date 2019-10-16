News

Conservationists seek protection of California Joshua trees

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 11:50 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:52 PM PDT

A conservation organization has petitioned for protection of the western Joshua tree under the California Endangered Species Act due to the effects of climate change and habitat destruction.
  
The Center for Biological Diversity filed the petition with the state Fish and Game Commission on Tuesday.

Read the entire petition here  

The request comes amid rising concern about the future of the distinctive trees with spikey leaves that have come to symbolize the Mojave Desert and draw throngs to Joshua Tree National park.
  
The petition asks that the western Joshua tree be given "threatened" status under the act, meaning it is likely to become an endangered species in the foreseeable future in the absence of the special protection and management efforts.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries