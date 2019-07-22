News

Congressman Ruiz to hold disaster management forum

To discuss emergency procedures for disasters

By:

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 11:05 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 11:05 AM PDT

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - A forum is set Monday to inform people who live in the valley about the emergency procedures in place for multiple agencies in case of a disaster like an earthquake, wildfire or flood. 

The disaster management forum is hosted by Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz at his Palm Desert office and will feature presentations from officials of local, county and state organizations, law enforcement, and utility companies. 

The forum is not open to the public, but News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia will be covering the event and have a full story tonight at 5 p.m. 

