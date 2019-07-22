Congressman Ruiz to hold disaster management forum

Copyright 2019 CNN California residents share concerns after big earthquakes.

Copyright 2019 CNN California residents share concerns after big earthquakes.

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - A forum is set Monday to inform people who live in the valley about the emergency procedures in place for multiple agencies in case of a disaster like an earthquake, wildfire or flood.

The disaster management forum is hosted by Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz at his Palm Desert office and will feature presentations from officials of local, county and state organizations, law enforcement, and utility companies.

The forum is not open to the public, but News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia will be covering the event and have a full story tonight at 5 p.m.

You can reach Jake on Twitter, Facebook or email him at jake.ingrassia@kesq.com.