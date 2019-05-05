Congressman Ruiz hosts fourth annual Veterans University

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - Hundreds of veterans showed up on Saturday morning to the fourth annual Veterans University -- hosted by Congressman Raul Ruiz at the Westin in Rancho Mirage.

Congressman Ruiz said he hopes to empower local vets and their families by connecting them with the resources available to them.

“For things like mental health, to help a veteran with ptsd who’s thinking about ending their life, to helping homeless veterans, to helping veterans who want to start a business, to helping veterans cope with anxiety or take care of their spouse," said Ruiz, describing the purpose of the event.

Dozens of veterans organizations were present offering services, trainings, information and benefits.

“These kind of organizations are really great for us because I get the paperwork and then I pass that information on to others,” said Jim Alvarez, a local veteran.

“I come every year year I get a lot of information and every time you turn around Dr. Raul Ruiz is coming up with something else for the veterans,” said Ron Webster, another veteran.

The event also had several break-out sessions, opening up conversations on topics such as PTSD, caregiver support, and veteran home ownership.

“Teterans are the foundation of this nation really...and we have had a lot of help in the valley here,” said Herman Mack, a veteran.

Veterans' Affairs Committee Chairman Mark Takano was also in attendance: “I was just overwhelmed by the response to veterans university...the number of veterans and advocates who showed up. Nine hundred RSVPs to this event," said Takano.

Ruiz says he hopes to work alongside Takano to improve the quality of life for all vets throughout the county: “Together we’re going to make this district and Riverside county the most veteran-friendly county in the world.”