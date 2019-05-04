Congressman Ruiz assists collapsed veteran at Veterans University

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - Congressman Raul Ruiz assisted a man who collapsed on Saturday morning at Veterans University.

“A veteran, a gentleman, collapsed and I was called to attend to him. I went as soon as I could and took care of him,” said Congressman Ruiz.

Ruiz was seen tending to the man and communicating with 911 until emergency vehicles arrived on scene.

“I think he was recovering well. He was taken to the local emergency department and I pray that he will recover and that the doctors and nurses there will take really good care of him,” said Ruiz.

It was the fourth annual Veterans University, where veterans, service members, their families, and the community are provided with information, training, and resources from experts from more than a dozen organizations including the Loma Linda VA Medical Center, Riverside County Veterans Services, Riverside National Cemetery, and other veteran service organizations about the benefits and services available to our veterans.

