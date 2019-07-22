Congressman Raul Ruiz to host disaster management forum

Congressman Raul Ruiz

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - Congressman Raul Ruiz will be focusing on disaster preparedness Monday as he hosts a forum to see whether local entities have plans in place.

This disaster management forum comes after valley residents felt two powerful earthquakes earlier in July that happened near Ridgecrest. While fortunately there were no damages or injuries in the valley the scenes from Ridgecrest certainly prompted many get prepared whenever the big one hits.

People who attend will get to learn about the emergency procedures each entity has in place in case of a disaster, such as an earthquake, wildfire, or flood. Those entities include first responders, local officials, and utility companies. The forum will happen later today from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the congressman's office at 43875 Washington Street Suite F in Palm Desert.

Expect to see many agencies explaining their procedures. The public is welcome to attend this forum which could provide information you and your family can use in case of an emergency.

