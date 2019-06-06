Conference aims to help locals identify and prevent elder abuse

Conference aims to help locals identify

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Riverside County is hosting their 5th annual "Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Symposium" Wednesday at the Riverside Convention Center.

Riverside County Adult Protective Services (APS) reports that they handle more than 20,000 calls of abuse annually. However, since many cases of abuse go unreported, the rate of abuse is estimated to be much higher than this.

"As many as 1 in 10 older adults are abused or neglected each year, and only 1 in 14 cases comes to the attention of authorities," said Ryan Uhlenkott, Deputy Director of Operations for DPSS' Adult Services Division. "Older adults are vital to our community. Their abuse diminishes us all."

Elder abuse is "any act which causes harm to an older person, and may be physical, social, financial, psychological or sexual and includes mistreatment, neglect, and self-neglect."

This year's conference at the Riverside Convention Center will focus on training local agencies to identify, intervene and prevent further abuse and neglect.

If you or a loved one might be a victim of elder abuse -- you're urged to contact riverside county adult protective services at (800) 491-7123 -- that's a 24/7 hotline for help. For additional resources, click here.