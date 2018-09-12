Condition of horse seriously injured by suspected DUI driver improving

Oliver the Appaloosa

Oliver the Appaloosa

Early Saturday morning, a suspected drunk driver slammed into the back of a horse trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon early this morning.

According to the Riverside County Animal Services, the driver crashed into the trailer at a speed of about 80 mph to 90 mph.

The horse trailer after the crash

The horse trailer after the crash

Oliver the Appaloosa, a male horse that was inside the trailer, spilled out the mangled back doors. The horse suffered severe injuries to its head and hind leg.

“It is my understanding that the suspected drunken driver hit the trailer with enough force that the horse slipped out of its halter,” said Animal Services Sgt. Lesley Huennekens, the responding officer. “That was the power of the impact. Imagine a slingshot with an 800-pound animal.”

Huennekens said Oliver was lucky to have survived.

Oliver and Dr. Celeste Spini of Temecula Creek Equine, Dr. Spini provided treatment for Oliver

Oliver and Dr. Celeste Spini of Temecula Creek Equine, Dr. Spini provided treatment for Oliver

The suspected drunken driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment. It remains unknown whether she has been arrested or booked on suspicion of driving under the influence.

A second horse inside the trailer was not seriously injured nor was the transport driver who was taking the horses from Winchester to Texas.

On Tuesday, Animal Services said Oliver's health is improving. He has been transferred to a new facility for continued care.

Stay with KESQ & CBS Local 2 for updates.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15