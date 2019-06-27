Community to remember PDHS football player with boot camp fundraiser
PALM DESERT, Calif.- - The community will be coming together for a special fundraiser in the memory of a local high school football player who lost his battle to a rare form of bone cancer.
“He's just the strongest kid I know, and I think the people that know him would understand that,”
The memories of James Hoyt still resonate with his father. He was a football player at Palm Desert High School with a passion to play.
He did all that despite being diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer called osteosarcoma. That involved many visits to the hospital where James was treated with chemotherapy.
“It’s very inspiring to say the least, for someone to continue to do that and not only that but have the attitude he had,” Scott Arceneaux , a friend of James, said.
Arceneaux met James while he was in drug rehab, and says James helped him turn around his life.
“Always having a positive attitude. I mean that's just was very vibrant and that shined through him,” he said.
James was able to get his cancer into remission until it re-emerged. He continued fighting before losing his battle this month. James's memory will live on with a boot camp fundraiser at PDHS aimed at raising money to fight cancer. Arceneaux says he wants everyone attending to remember James's personality.
“Your attitude is everything and having gratitude for what's around you is everything, and hopefully they take away from it. To me that's James's legacy,” he said.
The boot camp fundraiser will happen Saturday morning. You can sign up here.
