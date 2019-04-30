Community reacts after Desert Hot Springs Police Chief placed on leave

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Dale Mondary was placed on administrative leave on Monday while the city investigates "confidential allegations" against him.

Ever since the announcement, community members have been especially vocal on social media, with some rallying behind the chief, and some vocalizing their support for the decision to place him on leave.

Jake Ingrassia spoke with community members on Tuesday about how the felt.

"Chief Mondary is a pillar of the community," said Bishop Kephyan Sheppard of the Word of Life Fellowship Center. "I got to know him as a standup man. Man of integrity, high character...I speak for a great contingency in the community that we support chief, obviously."

Monday's announcement about Mondary being placed on leave came hours after News Channel 3 started asking questions relating to sexually suggestive communications on social media, allegedly made by Chief Mondary.

Read the alleged messages below:

