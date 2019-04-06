VIDEO: Community prepares for Kanye West's added Sunday Service Coachella Weekend 2 performance

INDIO, Calif. - The cities of Indio and La Quinta are preparing for Kanye West's newly added 'Sunday Service' performance Easter morning, April 21, weekend two of Coachella.

The performance is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m, which is an hour earlier than the city of Indio and Goldenvoice's original contract permits mic checks to begin. According to a spokesperson with the city of Indio, in 2016, the contract was ammended to allow sound checks to begin at 9 am. However, musical performances are not permitted to begin before 11:00 a.m according to the city of Indio and Goldnevoice's original contract.

Some local residents are concerned over the early performance time.

"It is Easter. People go to church and have family time. It could be excessive,” said Autumn Cardas of La Quinta.

While others are embracing West's Easter act.

“We all should be thanking God for everything we have and we should be celebrating life and that he’s [West] going to take the time to recognize that, I think it’s great,” said Bette Worden of Indio.

Meanwhile, staff with the city of La Quinta say they’ve met with Indio city leaders and found out anywhere between 60,000 and 100,000 people are expected to attend the service.

“There should be very limited impact to anyone, of course everyone has to get to point A to point B and we’re hoping for that smooth transition where there's very little, to no impact, to the traveling public on such a busy day,” said Anthony Moreno, La Quinta's Public Safety Analyst.