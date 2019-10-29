Community mourns 33-year-old mother who was stabbed to death

candlelight vigil for palm desert stabbing

PALM DESERT, Calif. - A community mourned the loss of a 33-year-old Palm Desert mother who was stabbed to death in her apartment Sunday night.

A crowd lit by candlelight gathered for a prayer vigil in the courtyard at the Panorama Apartments Monday night praying for Nicole Henderson, 33. Henderson leaves behind her son, 4-year-old Kayden, and the boy's father, Justin Jones.

Jones said Nicole was the most important person in Kayden's life.

"Her love for him was just so aware and apparent, constantly every day, that he'll feel that throughout the remainder of his life and his existence," Jones said at the vigil.

"I feel your love," Kayden said to the crowd.

Henderson's brother broke down as he expressed his gratitude for Jones. "You were the best thing that ever happened to Nicole," he said. "Thank you so much for giving us Kayden."

And other loved ones praised Henderson for the blessings they said she gave to her son.

"Even now, Nicole, you're doing a beautiful job," one woman said at the vigil. "You're doing a great job."

21-year-old Richard Colin Holbrook of Escondido is now under arrest and facing murder charges in connection with the stabbing. Detectives have not yet released a motive.

Kayden's father said the boy watched as his mother was killed.

"I walked into my son's mother's apartment to find my son standing over her," Jones said. "It was a pool of blood. She was obviously deceased and my son was there for it all -- and that is just not okay."

The stabbing suspect is expected to be arraigned in court Wednesday. He's currently being held on $1 million bail.

