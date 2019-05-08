Community input wanted on proposed Dream Homes Park

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - Cathedral City is asking for members of the community to come forward and provide input on a proposed park that will be built in the Dream Homes area of the city.

The 7.52-acre park is planned to be built behind San Diego Drive, next to the Cathedral City stretch of the CV Link.

The city will apply for the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program to receive the funding to build the park. The program grants funds for new parks in critically underserved neighborhoods.

A workshop will be held on May 18 at 11:30 a.m. at Agua Caliente Elementary School for residents to help with the planning and design of the park.

"We are involving the community from the start of planning so that they feel like the owners of the park, they will be the owners of the park, they will be the ones who will take care of it, they will enjoy it. For us, it's very important involving them from the start," said Alejandro Espinoza, director of outreach for the park.

City officials want to make sure residents speak up so the funds go towards what residents would prefer.

"We are holding these meetings to listen to the needs and priorities of the community as to what they want for this park that will be for them," Espinoza said.

Planned amenities for the park include a basketball court, a soccer field, playgrounds, a futsal court, poligon structures, an urban forest, volleyball courts, walking trails, a dog park, a skate plaza, a bike park pump track, movies in the park, and fitness stations.

The application deadline for the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program is August 5, 2019.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.