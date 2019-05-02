COD students respond to allegations against DHS Police Chief

COD students respond to allegations agai

INDIO, Calif. - Students in Police Chief Dale Mondary's weekly class on College of the Desert's Indio campus say they were surprised to see a substitute teacher in for the Chief on Wednesday.

This comes just days after sexually suggestive messages surfaced on a social media account, allegedly between the Chief and several people.

Mondary is still on administrative leave as a third party law firm is now working to determine if the social media messages were indeed written by him, and if he violated any department policies.

According to College of the Desert, Chief Mondary is an adjunct professor. They say they aren't allowed to discuss if any action will be taken against the Chief due to it being "a personnel matter."

Mondary teaches the weekly course designed to give students an understanding of "all types of investigations utilized in the justice system," according to COD's website.

Students say they're shocked to learn that he's under investigation himself: "It's really surprising to hear that from him...he doesn't seem like a person like that," said one student. "It's a surprise. I don't think he'd do something like that," said another.

They say the allegations don't align with his character demonstrated in class: "He's a really good teacher...he interacts just like every other teacher he doesn't cross a line or anything," said a student.

The DHS Police Department confirmed to News Channel 3 that the investigation by that third party law firm has officially started, although a timeline for the investigation has not been given.

