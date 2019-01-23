COD offering English as second language classes at Coachella Library
Classes begin Monday, tuition is free
COACHELLA, Calif.- - College of the Desert will start offering English as a second language courses at the new Coachella library starting Monday.
Classes offered at the Coachella Library will include non-credit English as a second language foundation and level 1 classes. These classes are designed to improve English reading, writing, listening and speaking skills.
The full program will include six levels of English courses that range from foundations to advanced. There are will also be elective courses in pronunciation, conversation, computer skills and vocational ESL.
If you want to sign up for the classes you can apply in person at either the Indio or Palm Desert campus or call 760-776-7348. Students over the age of 18 are welcome to enroll regardless of prior educational experience. Tuition is free, but students pay a $20 health and service fee each semester.
The Coachella Library is located at 1500 6th St., right across the street from City Hall.
COD also offers ESL classes at the Indio & Palm Desert campus as well as at Desert Hot Springs High School, Weinzlaff Educational Center, and Cathedral City High School. Click here for more information class hours and to sign up.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15