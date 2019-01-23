COD offering English as second language classes at Coachella Library

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

COACHELLA, Calif.- - College of the Desert will start offering English as a second language courses at the new Coachella library starting Monday.

Classes offered at the Coachella Library will include non-credit English as a second language foundation and level 1 classes. These classes are designed to improve English reading, writing, listening and speaking skills.

The full program will include six levels of English courses that range from foundations to advanced. There are will also be elective courses in pronunciation, conversation, computer skills and vocational ESL.

If you want to sign up for the classes you can apply in person at either the Indio or Palm Desert campus or call 760-776-7348. Students over the age of 18 are welcome to enroll regardless of prior educational experience. Tuition is free, but students pay a $20 health and service fee each semester.

The Coachella Library is located at 1500 6th St., right across the street from City Hall.

COD also offers ESL classes at the Indio & Palm Desert campus as well as at Desert Hot Springs High School, Weinzlaff Educational Center, and Cathedral City High School. Click here for more information class hours and to sign up.