COD Fire Academy cadets walk up 110 flight of stairs to honor 9/11 victims

COD Fire Academy cadets walk 110 steps t

A couple of cadets at the College of the Desert Fire Academy paid tribute to the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty on September 11, 2001.

The cadets walked 110 flight of stairs on a Stairmaster Wednesday morning at the EOS Gym on Country Club in Palm Desert in full firefighter gear.

It's a tradition done by firefighters across the country on the morning 9/11, usually at exactly 5:46 a.m. PST. It was at 8:46 a.m. EST when the first hijacked plane struck the Twin Towers. As for the reason behind 110 flight of stairs, the World Trade Center was 110 stories tall.

Those at the gym this morning said they were moved by the tribute.

There were multiple tributes and ceremonies across the valley to honor and remember those who lost their lives on 9/11.

Palm Springs firefighters gathered and lowered the flags at half-staff and held a moment of silence with residents of the city. Later in the day, residents gathered to honor Barbara Keating, a local resident who was aboard the flight that hit the second tower.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Memorials held honoring 9/11 victims

In La Quinta later in the evening, a candlelight vigil was held at the La Quinta Civic Center Park.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.