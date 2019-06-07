Coco Crisp steps down as Shadow Hills head baseball coach

Coco Crisp steps down at Shadow Hills

Indio, Calif. - Coco Crisp has stepped down as Shadow Hills head baseball coach.

The former MLB standout and 2007 World Series Champion told Sports Director Blake Arthur on Thursday that he and his family are moving outside the desert, but staying in California.

Crisp did not want to get into detail but made it clear that the move is for the betterment of his family, specifically his one daughter and three sons.

Despite just two seasons as the Knights skipper, leaving the program was not easy for Crisp who said he got emotional at the team's banquet.



"It's sad," Crisp said. "I got a lot of love for those boys. Any time you put in hard work and go to war with guys and then have to leave what you helped build - it's just tough."

In his two seasons at Shadow Hills, the young Knights were 22-31 overall, with a 13-14 mark in league play. In 2018, they finished 8-4 in league but were ousted in the first round of the playoffs with a 5-4 loss at Valley View.

One of the younger teams in the league however, Crisp is confident in the program he is leaving behind, noting their potential to have success in the near future.

"I'm going to be watching the kids and visit the desert when I can. I'll hopefully check them out and see some of the games because those guys are going to be good," said Crisp.

The question now is: who is going to lead them after Crisp's departure?

Want to add that @Coco_Crisp and I ended convo today with him telling me I had his number if I ever needed to talk to about coaching, parenting, life. That's who he is, and always has been, in our interactions. No ego, all class, high character, true professional. 🙌🏼 @MLB @KESQ — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthurKESQ) June 6, 2019

Shadow Hills athletic director Michael Walsh said, "we will have the position posted shortly and will be looking for someone who can continue to build the baseball program here at Shadow Hills."



"It's never just about wins and losses, it's about developing high caliber student-athletes who represent Shadow Hills with honor and integrity. I believe in teaching life skills through participation in athletics."

Walsh went on to thank Crisp, recognizing his positive impact on the student-athletes.



"Coco was a tremendous role model for our kids. We're grateful for the time and effort he put into building the baseball program here," Walsh said.

"Having someone with not only MLB experience, but a World Series Champion on campus, was a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes. His presence will be missed."



Stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and KESQ News Channel 3 for more on this story as it develops.