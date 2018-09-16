Cocaine found hidden at a Central California middle school

Cocaine was found hidden at a middle school in Central California.



It happened on Friday at Carl F. Smith Middle School in Terra Bella near Fresno.



That's where Tulare County sheriffs deputies say a 13-year-old is accused of bringing the drug to campus and hiding it on the playground inside of balloons.



A group of students were playing with the balloons when they opened. Two of the the students reported feeling dizzy and were sent to the hospital.



"We're confident at this point that there is no dangerous exposure to the children, but having that on campus truly could've resulted in a far more dangerous situation," Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said.



The student who allegedly brought the cocaine to school and his parents are being questioned. Their house is being searched.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15