Coachella weekend one begins today

INDIO, Calif.- - Thousands of fans will flock to Indio Friday and create a city within a city for the start of the Coachella Valley Music & Art Festival.

They'll be greeted this morning by partly cloudy skies, although mostly sunny conditions will prevail later in the day. Highs will be in the mid-80s today, the high 80s Saturday and the low 90s Sunday.

Childish Gambino, Janelle Monae and The 1975 are the headliners who'll kick off the much-anticipated festival, with Tame Impala, Kid Cudi, and Billie Eilish serenading festivalgoers on Saturday. Sunday will be capped off with performances from Ariana Grande and H.E.R.

Festivalgoers, each paying anywhere from $400 to $900 apiece, are expected to flood the city to catch all of these acts, and despite the availability of the Any Line Shuttle that can carry visitors between the festival grounds and area hotels, major congestion is expected on multiple routes. The festival will offer around 160 acts this weekend and next weekend at the Empire Polo Field in Indio, where capacity crowds of 125,000-a-day are expected.

The first edition of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival began Oct. 9, 1999.