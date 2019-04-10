Coachella weekend 1 set times released

INDIO, Calif.- - The set times for Coachella weekend 1 have been released.

The daily breakdown for the music festival's first weekend was released on Coachella's Twitter at 11:04 Wednesday morning.

Cool Era and Dave P will be the very first performances of this year's festival, with performances starting at 12 PM Friday on the Sonora and Yuma stages, respectively.

Wrapping the first weekend in the headliner slot will be Arian Grande, performing at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the Coachella main stage. Friday's headliner is Childish Gambino (11:25 PM, Coachella main stage) and Saturday's headliner will be Tame Impala (10:25 PM, Coachella main stage).

The tweet also included all weekend 1 set times for the Dolab stage, which has 6 surprise performers slotted over the first weekend.