Coachella Valley volunteer group works to promote earthquake preparedness

Valley volunteer group works to promote

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Carla Sullivan-Dilley keeps a close eye on quake activity and news reports online, in her office at her Palm Desert Home.

Now retired, but having once worked in community service for the city of Laverne, disaster preparedness is in her blood.

"We could be sitting in our homes for one week, easily, needing to shelter in place," said Sullivan-Dilley.

She is a board member for the all volunteer group, "Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network", the only valley non-profit focused on preparedness.

Five times a year, they put on workshops around the valley, and by invitation, provide training to home owner's associations, and community groups.

The group also works directly with cities, including Palm Desert.

"We're working to get everyone more aware," said the volunteer.

Looking at her supplies stashed at home, it's clear that she and her husband are prepared.

But, based on what she sees and hears around the valley, she says most people aren't adequately prepared, giving an overall letter grade of "C".

"It does alarm me personally, because, as well prepared as we are, there is the other half of people who are not prepared," said Sullivan-Dilley.

Her group, now made up of 7 members, has a website, through which they share information, educational resources, and a schedule of upcoming training events around the valley.

Thursday morning, June 5th, in Palm Desert, they're putting on a free forum, focused on disasters and utilities, in whiich they'll talk about what to do when power, water, and gas are not available.

Sullivan-Dilley says she and others in her group will soon undergo training, to offer free CERT training here in the desert, with CERT standing for "Community Emergency Reponse Team".

It's training which any citizen can complete.



She says she doesn't think there is enough cert training being offered in the valley right now.

Visit the link below to learn more about the "Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network", and to learn about the workshop in Palm Desert, and to review the group's preparedness check list.

Link:

Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network

