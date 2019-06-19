Coachella Valley Unified School District Superintendent resigns

THERMAL, Calif.- - Coachella Valley Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Edwin Gomez has resigned.

Gomez tendered his resignation at the June 13, 2019 board meeting, and the Board of Education accepted. The resignation is effective Wednesday, according to the District.

Gomez will be resigning to accept the role of Deputy Superintendent for the Riverside County Office of Education.

"I’m looking at this opportunity as another way I can support Coachella Valley and the other districts in Riverside county. I am very proud of the work CVUSD has accomplished these last two years. I expect to continue to celebrate the many successes the district will make in the near future. It has been an honor to work with the CVUSD Board of Education," Gomez wrote in a statement included in the CVUSD news release on his resignation. "I commend the Board of Education for their dedication and commitment to working on the behalf of students."

Gomez became Superintendent in June 2017, and was named to the role the month prior. His hiring followed a four-month search to fill the post after former CVUSD Superintendent Dr. Daryl Adams resigned in December 2016.

His term was originally slated to end in 2021.

"The CVUSD community exemplifies how stakeholders partner together to provide a quality public education necessary for guiding students towards a better future," Gomez closed in a letter he penned to . the community announcing his resignation.

Dr. Maria G. Gandera, the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Risk Management will serve as CVUSD's Administrator in Charge in the interim. The District will make the next steps in filling Gomez's post at the next Board of Education meeting, which will be held on June 27.

“Dr. Gomez is an advocate for our students and our community,” CVUSD Board of Trustees President, Joey Acuna, Jr., wrote in the Distirct's release. “He can usually be found at school sites visiting our students in their classrooms and in the community representing our District. We will miss his leadership but wish him well in his new position.”

Read Dr. Gomez's full letter to the community below:

Gomez will be taking over for former Riverside County Deputy Superintendent of Schools, who is retiring after 12 years.

“Dr. Gomez has demonstrated how strong servant leadership can catalyze collaborative relationships and accelerate performance in school districts, and I look forward to the impact he will have with all 23 districts in the county and as a leader at the Riverside County Office of Education,” wrote Riverside County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Judy D. White in a news release announcing Gomez in his new role. “Although Paul Jessup’s outstanding student-centered leadership will be missed in our county, I expect that Dr. Gomez will further our shared commitment to educational equity and extraordinary service.”

The Riverside County Office of Education serves over 430,000 students at 18,000 teachers, administrators, and staff.