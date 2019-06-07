Coachella Valley Spotlight Grant applications available on July 15

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - News Channel 3 and the H.N. Frances C. Berger Foundation present the Coachella Valley Spotlight, an award that highlights the good work of local non-profit organizations providing services to the area's residents.

The application window will be from July 15 to September 9. '

Each featured organization will also receive a $25,000 grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation.

Each organization selected will receive media coverage about its mission and goals across a variety of News Channel 3's platforms during a predetermined month.

Registered 501(c)3 non-profit organizations based in the Coachella Valley that serve the area's needs and have not received this award in the past are eligible.

The application will be made available online before July 15.