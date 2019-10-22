News

Coachella Valley residents become U.S. citizens

Taking place in Riverside Tuesday afternoon

Some residents of the Coachella Valley are undergoing their Naturalization Ceremony today in Riverside to be American citizens where they will give their Oath of Allegiance. 

Taban Sharifi will be attending the ceremony and speaking to residents of the region about it. Details coming out this evening.


