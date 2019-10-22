Coachella Valley residents become U.S. citizens
Taking place in Riverside Tuesday afternoon
Some residents of the Coachella Valley are undergoing their Naturalization Ceremony today in Riverside to be American citizens where they will give their Oath of Allegiance.
Taban Sharifi will be attending the ceremony and speaking to residents of the region about it. Details coming out this evening.
