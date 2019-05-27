Coachella Valley Memorial Day events

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - Looking for something to do in the Coachella Valley for Memorial Day weekend? Look no further; from East to West, there are plenty of things to do.

Palm Springs

The Annual Palm Springs Air Museum's Memorial Day Ceremony & Air Fair

Monday, May 27 - 1 PM

Palm Springs Air Museum, 745 N. Gene Autry Trail

Trail Event admission is included with the purchase of regular Air Museum admission (General admission - $10.50 to $17.50, family rates - $40 & $50, active military, active military immediate family, and children under 5 - free admission)

After a brief ceremony with color guard and singing of the National Anthem: World War II PB4Y Tail Gunner Russ Mulvaney will be honored." read the Air Museum's news release on the event. "[Event will include:] four fighters will fly overhead and make the missing man formation, World's Only Flying PB4Y Privateer – flying exhibition, - [and a] vintage heavy bomber will come out of the European Hangar, take off, and after a couple of passes, drop 3,000 red and white carnations from the sky over the Museum's tarmac behind the museum."

Cathedral City

Cathedral City Memorial Day Observance

Monday, May 27 - 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Desert Memorial Park Cemetery - 31705 Da Vall Drive

Drive Cathedral City Council and Palm Springs Cemetery District hold Memorial Day Observance ceremony. Welcome message by Mayor Mark Carnevale . Keynote Address by Lt. Colonel An K. Trung from Twentynine Palms Marine Corp Base. Music by Palm Springs High School Band and vocalist Keisha D.

Palm Desert

Oasis Country Club - Military Personnel Memorial Day Event

Monday, May 27 - 11 a.m

The Oasis Country Club - 42330 Casbah Way

Way "They (military personnel) will arrive about 11:00 AM and enjoy a quick ceremony, the Memorial Day buffet, plus a round of golf. There will be several cash Hole-in-One opportunities as well as the ability to win a golf cart! Any of you wishing to contribute towards paying for our "guests" lunch, may do so by adding your name to a sign-up sheet posted in the lobby between the Grille and the Pro Shop," read the event's news release.

Indian Wells

City of Indian Wells Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

Monday, May 27 - 9 AM - 10 PM

Indian Wells Golf Resort - 44500 Indian Wells Lane

"Participants to include: Indian Wells Mayor Ted J. Mertens ; Keynote speaker, and musical entertainment," read the city's event news release. "Indian Wells residents and the general public are invited to attend this free air-conditioned patriotic event. No reservations are needed."

Rancho Mirage

S.O.S. Memorial Day Golf Tournament

Monday, 27 - 7 AM Check-in, 8 AM Shotgun start

Registration Deadline - Friday, May 24

Ranch Las Palms Golf Course - 41000 Bob Hope Drive

Golf Entry Fee - $60 - Lunch only $25

"Recognizing what S.O.S. has done for active-duty Marines and Valley Veterans, Desert Lexus and the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort have teamed up to sponsor a benefit golf tournament to help S.O.S. reach its goal," reads the release on the event. "On Monday, May 27, a 4-person scramble will be held at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Country Club, and all proceeds will go towards acquiring a new minivan for S.O.S. Check-in is at 7:00 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8:00 a.m. The $60 entry fee includes greens fees, cart, lunch, and prizes, including a "Hole in One" contest sponsored by Desert Lexus. For non-golfers, lunch is only $25. Door prizes will also be offered."

Read more on what the event will benefit - S.O.S. seeks help replacing transport van

Coachella

Memorial Day Ceremony at Coachella Valley Cemetery

Monday, May 27, 2019 at 9 a.m.

82925 Avenue 52, Coachella, CA 92236