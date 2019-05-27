Coachella Valley Memorial Day events
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - Looking for something to do in the Coachella Valley for Memorial Day weekend? Look no further; from East to West, there are plenty of things to do.
Palm Springs
The Annual Palm Springs Air Museum's Memorial Day Ceremony & Air Fair
- Monday, May 27 - 1 PM
- Palm Springs Air Museum, 745 N. Gene Autry Trail
- Event admission is included with the purchase of regular Air Museum admission (General admission - $10.50 to $17.50, family rates - $40 & $50, active military, active military immediate family, and children under 5 - free admission)
- After a brief ceremony with color guard and singing of the National Anthem: World War II PB4Y Tail Gunner Russ Mulvaney will be honored." read the Air Museum's news release on the event. "[Event will include:] four fighters will fly overhead and make the missing man formation, World's Only Flying PB4Y Privateer – flying exhibition, - [and a] vintage heavy bomber will come out of the European Hangar, take off, and after a couple of passes, drop 3,000 red and white carnations from the sky over the Museum's tarmac behind the museum."
Cathedral City
Cathedral City Memorial Day Observance
- Monday, May 27 - 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- Desert Memorial Park Cemetery - 31705 Da Vall Drive
- Cathedral City Council and Palm Springs Cemetery District hold Memorial Day Observance ceremony. Welcome message by Mayor Mark Carnevale. Keynote Address by Lt. Colonel An K. Trung from Twentynine Palms Marine Corp Base. Music by Palm Springs High School Band and vocalist Keisha D.
Palm Desert
Oasis Country Club - Military Personnel Memorial Day Event
- Monday, May 27 - 11 a.m
- The Oasis Country Club - 42330 Casbah Way
- "They (military personnel) will arrive about 11:00 AM and enjoy a quick ceremony, the Memorial Day buffet, plus a round of golf. There will be several cash Hole-in-One opportunities as well as the ability to win a golf cart! Any of you wishing to contribute towards paying for our "guests" lunch, may do so by adding your name to a sign-up sheet posted in the lobby between the Grille and the Pro Shop," read the event's news release.
Indian Wells
City of Indian Wells Annual Memorial Day Ceremony
- Monday, May 27 - 9 AM - 10 PM
- Indian Wells Golf Resort - 44500 Indian Wells Lane
- "Participants to include: Indian Wells Mayor Ted J. Mertens; Keynote speaker, and musical entertainment," read the city's event news release. "Indian Wells residents and the general public are invited to attend this free air-conditioned patriotic event. No reservations are needed."
Rancho Mirage
S.O.S. Memorial Day Golf Tournament
- Monday, 27 - 7 AM Check-in, 8 AM Shotgun start
- Registration Deadline - Friday, May 24
- Ranch Las Palms Golf Course - 41000 Bob Hope Drive
- Golf Entry Fee - $60 - Lunch only $25
- "Recognizing what S.O.S. has done for active-duty Marines and Valley Veterans, Desert Lexus and the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort have teamed up to sponsor a benefit golf tournament to help S.O.S. reach its goal," reads the release on the event. "On Monday, May 27, a 4-person scramble will be held at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Country Club, and all proceeds will go towards acquiring a new minivan for S.O.S. Check-in is at 7:00 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8:00 a.m. The $60 entry fee includes greens fees, cart, lunch, and prizes, including a "Hole in One" contest sponsored by Desert Lexus. For non-golfers, lunch is only $25. Door prizes will also be offered."
Coachella
Memorial Day Ceremony at Coachella Valley Cemetery
Monday, May 27, 2019 at 9 a.m.
82925 Avenue 52, Coachella, CA 92236
