Coachella Valley High School marching band heading to Washington, D.C.

THERMAL, Calif. - Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz has nominated his alma mater to perform in the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.

Coachella Valley High School's marching band will travel 2,500 miles at the end of the week to represent California in the parade.

"For a lot of these kids out here, their first time leaving the valley or leaving the state. The first time some of them getting on an airplane," said Daniel Granillo, director of the CVHS band.

They'll get to visit the historical must-see's in the city, and also put on the performance of a lifetime.

"It's kind of nerve-wracking, but we've been practicing really hard so i think all our practice is going to pay off," said Luis Navarro, drum major for the band.

"We're all a little group and like many people see as like oh they're just like band people they just like play instruments, but it's like we all put in a lot of hard work. we all like spent - we're like a family. we always see each other, so that's why i think why one of the reasons we got chosen," Granillo said.

The group is still looking for donations to support their trip. To donate, find more information online or contact Director of Bands, Daniel Granillo, by emailing daniel.granillo@cvusd.us.

"I think it's important to show that a little school out in the middle of nowhere, if you put a lot of hard work and effort into something, someone will recognize what you're doing," Granillo said.