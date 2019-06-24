Coachella Valley 4th of July events
What are your plans for the 4th of July (or thereabouts)? The valley has plenty of events on tap for those who love to take in fireworks on the country's birthday.
Palm Springs
Annual "All American Fourth of July" Spectacular!
- July 4
- Sunrise Park, Palm Springs Stadium - 1901 E. Baristo Road
- Gates to stadium open at 5:00 p.m., fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. shap
- "Residents can head over to Sunrise Park for a picnic and then to adjacent Palm Springs Stadium, 1901 E. Baristo Road, to watch the Palm Springs Power baseball team take on the Palm Springs Collegiate League All Stars at 6:05 pm," read the event's news release.Gates open at 5 pm. FREE admission for the fireworks begins at 8 pm followed by the fireworks show at 9:15 pm sharp! Everyone is invited to bring blankets or lawn chairs and sit on the field."
AAP Food Samaritans Independence Day Celebration
- July 4
- O'Donnell House - 12 W Tahquitz Canyon Way
- 7:30 p.m.
- "The event begins at 7:30 pm, and the City of Palm Springs' fireworks display will commence at approximately 9:15 pm," read the event news release. "Guests will be treated to a good ole' 4th of July barbeque catered by Willie Rhine and his team from EIGHT4NINE who will provide amazing décor, great service, and delicious food and beverages. Tickets are $150, which includes an open bar, barbeque, entertainment, and valet parking. "
Indio
Independence Day Fireworks Celebration
- July 3
- Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - 84245 Indio Springs Drive
- 8:45 p.m.
- "On Wednesday, July 3rd, the Cabazon Band of Mission Indians and Fantasy Springs Resort Casino will host a community-wide fireworks display in honor of Independence Day," reads the event news release. "This fun, FREE event is open to all ages, with pyrotechnics starting at 8:45 p.m. accompanied by a synchronized soundtrack of patriotic favorites courtesy of The Eagle 106.9 FM. Attendees are encouraged to gather early around the Eagle Falls Golf Course Pro Shop at Fantasy Springs and in the surrounding lot."
