Coachella traffic chokes up local roads

INDIO, Calif.- - Highways leading to the desert slowed down this afternoon as Coachella festivalgoers flock to Indio for the start of the annual music and art extravaganza that began today.



Earlier in the day, motorists flew right through the 60 and 10 freeways on their way to the desert with partly cloudy skies on the horizon. The same thoroughfares slowed as the freeways converged in Moreno Valley.



In some spots, vehicles are crawling at an average of 26 miles per hour, according to Sigalert.com, although traffic clears up just outside of Beaumont for a straight shot to the festival lands that are drenched in sun at mid-80s highs.



Traffic is only expected to worsen throughout the day as hordes of people rush to see their favorite acts. Indio city officials warned motorists to expect the following traffic delays on the following stretches through Sunday:

Southbound Jefferson, Washington and Monroe streets from the 10 Freeway to Avenue 52;

Avenue 48 between Jefferson and Jackson streets;

Highway 111 at Jefferson and Monroe streets;

Eastbound 10 Freeway exits at Jefferson, Monroe, and Washington streets.

Several significant road closures are also planned Friday through Monday:

Avenue 49 between Hjorth and Monroe streets;

Avenue 50 between Madison and Jackson streets;

Hjorth Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 50; and

Madison Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52

City officials recommend that northbound and southbound motorists use Washington, Jackson and Calhoun streets as well as Golf Center Parkway; while east-west travelers were advised to use Highway 111, Fred Waring Drive, Miles Avenue, Dr. Carreon Boulevard and Avenue 54.

Whether you are an early bird or a late bloomer, Childish Gambino, Janelle Monae and The 1975 are among the headliners who'll kick off the festival tonight.



Tame Impala, Kid Cudi and Billie Eilish will perform on Saturday. Sunday will be capped off with appearances from Ariana Grande and H.E.R.