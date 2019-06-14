Coachella tickets on sale today

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella Art installation Spectra by NEWSUBSTANCE is seen during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018, in Indio, California.

Tickets will go on sale for the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival today.

Organizers of the festival revealed dates for next year's event on Monday. The two-weekend annual festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio will take place on April 10-12 and April 17-19, according to concert promoter Goldenvoice.

Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday on coachella.com.

This year, ticket buyers can put down as little as $25 to take advantage of the festival's payment plan, then pay off the remainder of the ticket price in six equal installments through December -- a total of about $67 per month for a $399 general admission pass.

Last year, the down payment was about $61 for general admission. Ticket prices increase to $474 with inclusion of a shuttle pass and $929 for a VIP pass.

Preferred parking is $140, while car and tent camping costs $102. Preferred car camping is $266. Camping companion parking for an additional vehicle is $55.

Lake Eldorado luxury teepee camping prices begin at $2,224 for two people and top out at $5,226 for four people and VIP passes.

Safari luxury camping, at an "exclusive'' campground behind the festival, will set you back $9,500. None of the posted prices, except for safari camping, include fees or occupancy taxes.

No lineup has been announced yet for 2020 -- that usually doesn't happen until January.