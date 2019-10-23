Coachella's State of the City addresses future plans

Dante Walker - KESQ & CBS Local 2 Photo from Dante Walker - KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Dante Walker - KESQ & CBS Local 2 Photo from Dante Walker - KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

COACHELLA, Calif.- - The city of Coachella held it's annual State of the City on Tuesday. Among the event highlights, they honored how city businesses have created positive economic impact in the community.

The annual event was held at Spotlight 29 Casino. It's just one way the city reviews economic activity from the previous year and introduces their future plans.

Mayor Steven Hernandez expressed why he believes Coachella is growing in the right direction.

"When you look at public safety for example crime is down. Happy to announce its been two years and 10 months that we haven't had a murder in the city. Coachella is on the rise and there's a lot of positive that is coming out of the eastern end of the Coachella Valley," says Hernandez.

The Chamber of Commerce handed out awards to some of the businesses that are helping the city thrive.