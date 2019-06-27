Coachella's cannabis cafe may move location
The Roots Cafe may be changing locations before construction even begins.
During tonight's Coachella City Council meeting, council members passed an ordinance that modifies the current zoning for cannabis activity in the city.
The new zoning would allow the Roots Cafe, a proposed cannabis dispensary and coffee shop, to open on Avenue 48 and Grapefruit Street. The owners of the cafe were present at the meeting and confirmed this was their new plan for the business.
The original plan was for the cafe shop to take over a vacant downtown building on Orchard Street. However, some residents voiced their displeasure at the idea of having a cannabis business so close to schools, libraries, parks and a populated area.
The council was also supposed to vote tonight on whether to approve a conditional use permit for Roots at the Orchard location. Although the owner of Roots said they intended to move, they were looking to get this permit approved in case the move to Avenue 48 and Grapefruit Boulevard was not approved.
This vote was tabled for further discussion at a later council meeting.
