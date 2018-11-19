News

Coachella roads closed after crash

By:

Posted: Nov 19, 2018 01:45 PM PST

Updated: Nov 19, 2018 02:33 PM PST

COACHELLA, Calif.- - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has closed down Harrison Street between Avenue 54 and Avenue 55 in Coachella following a two-vehicle collision. 

The collision involved two vehicles and was reported at 12:42 p.m.

There is no information on injuries at this time.

It is unclear how long the roads will remain closed. 

