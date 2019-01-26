News

Coachella looking to triple number of dispensaries

By:

Posted: Jan 25, 2019 10:10 PM PST

Updated: Jan 25, 2019 10:09 PM PST

Coachella officials are discussing the possibility of adding more dispensaries.

Councilmembers held a study session on Wednesday to talk about more than tripling the number of permitted dispensaries from three to ten. They also discussed adding a new zone for dispensaries and cultivation sites near Interstate 10 and Dillon Road. 

Councilmembers argue that opening more dispensaries will be good for the city's economy.

"Just to give a comparison, the city of Palm Springs, which has a similar population, and Cathedral City they have between 15 and 20 dispensaries permitted. So, it will still be significantly less than our neighbors, but a little better to add more opportunity for business owners and permit growth," said Councilmember Megan Beaman-Jacinto.

City officials will continue talking about this and vote in the next few months.


