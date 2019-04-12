Coachella food truck festival this weekend

COACHELLA, Calif.- - Food is always at its best when it's made on wheels, probably.

For those who agree with the above sentiment, the city of Coachella has the perfect event for you; this weekend, the 760 Food Truck Market will be setting up at the Coachella Crossroads all day Saturday and Sunday.

"The unique mobile food truck event features art, merchandise, and music. The outdoor event is fun for the whole family," reads the news release on the event from the Twentynine-Palms Band of Mission Indians. "The event is open to the public and general admission is free."

The food truck festival will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It's being hosted by the Twentynine-Palms Band of Mission Indians and the Coachella Crossroads.

The Crossroads, which opened in December, spans 47 acres in the city and is located at 46200 Harrison Place.

"We are excited about Coachella Crossroads, our newest outdoor entertainment and recreational venture," Tribal Chairman Darrell Mike said when the venue was first opened. "Both our tribe and dedicated team members look forward to welcoming visitors from near and far."