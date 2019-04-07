Coachella festival worker dies in "falling accident" at Empire Polo Grounds

Coachella Death

INDIO, Calif. - At around 9:30 on Saturday morning, Indio police received a call of an industrial accident at the Empire Polo Grounds near Avenue 50 and Monroe street. Indio Fire and Cal Fire responded and were on scene.

According to police, when they arrived on the concert grounds, they learned one of the workers there had a falling accident and tragically passed away. Police are currently working with Cal Fire and the Coroner's Office. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is also reviewing the scene and accident.

Police say the worker was working on the concert grounds in one of the staging areas. The Coroner's Office will be addressing information on the deceased and OSHA will be handling the review of the incident.

Indio police sends their condolences to family and friends of the victim.

And Goldenvoice has provided this comment following the death:

"Today, Goldenvoice lost a colleague, a friend, a family member. Our friend fell while working on a festival stage. It is with heavy hearts and tremendous difficulty that we confirm his passing. He has been with our team for twenty years in the desert and was doing what he loved. He was a hard-working and loving person that cared deeply about his team. As our lead rigger, he was responsible for the countless incredible shows that have been put on at the festival. We will miss him dearly."

