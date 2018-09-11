Coachella drunk driver that injured teen pleads guilty

INDIO, Calif.- - A drunken driver who caused a Coachella crash that sent his teenage passenger into the windshield of his car pleaded guilty today to DUI and child endangerment charges and was sentenced to three years probation.



Christian Lucero Leal, 24, of Coachella, was behind the wheel of a vehicle that rear-ended a Honda Civic that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Avenue 50 and Oates Lane on June 8.



The 4:46 p.m. crash sent Leal's 15-year-old passenger into the front windshield, causing minor to moderate injuries, according to Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Angel Ramos.



The Honda's driver was uninjured, Ramos said.



Leal was arrested at the scene.

