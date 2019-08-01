Coachella Del Taco robbed, suspect at large

COACHELLA, Calif.- - A suspect wanted in connection with the robbery of a Coachella Del Taco remained at large as of Wednesday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The robbery, which was reported just before 1:30 p.m. at the Del Taco located on the 85000 block of Vista Del Norte in Coachella. The suspect reportedly entered the business, possibly armed with a gun, demanded money, then made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect then fled the location in an unknown direction.

RSO did not provide a suspect description outside of his gender, as his appearance was obscured entirely by his clothing.

No one was injured during the robbery.