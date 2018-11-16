Coachella 17-year-old arrested for possession of narcotics, firearm

COACHELLA, Calif.- - A Coachella 17-year-old has been arrested by the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force (CVVCGTF) and charged for with being a minor in possession of a loaded firearm, possession of firearm while in possession of narcotics, and possession of narcotics for sale.

On Thursday at 10:30 a.m., members of the task force served a weapons-related search warrant on the 52000 block of Nelson Street in Coachella. During the warrant execution, the 17-year-old, a documented criminal street gang member, was found in possession of a loaded .22 caliber revolver, ammunition, heroin and methamphetamine.

The juvenile was arrested and booked into Indio's Juvenile Hall.

Anyone with information relating to this crime is urged to contact CVVCGTF member Officer Matos at (760) 836-1600. For non-emergency gang activity-related information, call 951-922-7601 or use CVCGTF's online tip form.

