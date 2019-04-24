Clydesdales' visit to Palm Desert delayed

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, along with their friendly beer-wagon Dalmatian, have been delayed one day. They were set to make their annual trot down El Paseo Wednesday ahead of this weekend's 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio.

The large horses will return to El Paseo tomorrow at 1:15 p.m.



The event is free and open to the public, but organizers recommend having lunch in one of the many restaurants that line El Paseo to see the famous trot take place.



The famous horses will be one of the many attractions at the 2019 country music festival headlined by Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt and Jason Aldean.



Amenities like Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse and Nikki Lane's Stage Stop Marketplace, which debuted at last year's festival, will return in 2019, as well as old favorites like the Honkytonk Dance Hall and the Half-Pint Hootenanny.



This year's festival will mark Bryan's fifth Stagecoach performance and the third time he's been billed as a headliner. Bryan is set to headline Friday's show.



Hunt, who will be the Saturday headliner, previously performed in the Stagecoach lineup in 2016.



Aldean will wrap up the weekend with his fourth Stagecoach appearance and his second headlining spot. He and Bryan headlined the 2014 festival.



General admission passes priced at $349 are sold-out, while general admission and shuttle pass combos are still available for $409. The three-day country music festival will begin this Friday at its usual venue, the Empire Polo Club.



For more information, visit http://www.stagecoachfestival.com .