Closure near Big Bear bald eagle nest extended for bird's first flight

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif.- - A web-famous bald eagle is preparing to take his first flight, and San Bernardino National Forest officials are extending a closure near the bird's nest in preparation.

According to a U.S. Forest Service news release, juvenile bald eagles typically take their first flight at 10-12 weeks. "Simba" is currently 10 weeks old.

"He turned 10 weeks old on Sunday and is apparently content to hang out and be waited on hand-and-talon by his parents," said Robin Eliason, a wildlife biologist with the forest wrote in the news release. "After an eagle's first flight, it usually uses the nest area as a home base for up to two weeks while becoming more adept at flying. It's important to continue to protect him from disturbance until then."

The closure will impact the lower part of Grays Peak Trail (including the trailhead parking lot), Grout Bay Picnic Area, Big Bear Yellow Post Campsite #1, Forest Road 2N04X (Lumpy Road), and a portion of Forest Road 2N70 (Grays Peak Rd.). The Forest Order-mandated closure is set to last until July 31.

You can watch the live feed of the nest below.