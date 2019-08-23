Closing arguments wrap in the trial of man accused of abusing women

INDIO, Calif.- - Closing arguments wrapped today in the trial of a former pro wrestler, actor, and producer accused of sexually and physically abusing women at his Sky Valley Ranch in 2016.

Wayne Boyd, 72 was arrested in August 2016 and was charged with 9 counts that include sexual and physical abuse to two young women in 2016. He was present in court but not in custody as he is currently free on $190,000 bail.​​​​​​​

According to Boyd's LinkedIn page, he is a former national champion amateur wrestler and founder of WEB Productions, a multimedia entertainment firm. He also wrote that he ran for Mayor of Palm Springs on twice.

Wayne Boyd (Courtesy of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department)

In front of a jury, prosecutors painted Wayne Boyd, 72, as a physically powerful man hungry for control. Boyd is accused of luring his victims to his ranch with promises of opportunity and stardom.

"He's a trained skilled fighter," said Deputy District Attorney Gypsy Yaeger. "When he does something to someone or puts his hands on someone, he has much more training."

Yaeger detailed the moment he allegedly knocked one of the victims out, she's identified in court as Bree Cloud.

"He grabs her throws her down to the ground grabs her," Yaeger said. "He does his specialty trick hip-toss, whatever, and brings her down the ground, and she testifies for a moment she blacks out."

The woman tried to fight back.

"She had to do something by putting her finger up and starting hitting him as much as she could," Yaeger said. "He's such a skilled fighter, none of those hits did anything to him."

Another victim, referred to as "Ms. Nixon," testified that Boyd fractured seven of her ribs.

"He then pushes her down and starts to kick her in the chest and rib area. She said she experienced significant pain after that," Yaeger said.

Nixon's testimony described Boyd's alleged unwanted sexual advances.

"She was, forced to take off her clothes and dance for Mr. Boyd," Yaeger said. "And if she didn't do it he would use his horsewhip, and he would whip her to submission."

The defense claimed the victims exaggerated the violence.

"No blood, no bleeding? hit 10 times in the face," said Defense Attorney Jessica Desalva, holding up pictures of one of the victims.

Depicting their testimony as vague.

"She takes no photos of the bruising. She doesn't have any scars. She doesn't remember when it was," Desalva said.

The defense also characterized the victims as opportunistic.

"She's not some innocent taken advantage of by Mr. Boyd, she knew what she was getting involved in. It takes two to tango," Desalva said.

The jury is now deliberating the case. They will set their own schedule and alert the court when a verdict is reached.

Boyd faces 13 years in prison if found guilty.