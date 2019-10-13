Classes canceled at Madison Elementary School due to structural corrosion

Madison Elementary School relocated

INDIO, Calif. - Big changes are coming the Desert Sands Unified School District.

Classes are canceled next week at Madison Elementary School in Indio because of structural corrosion discovered this week in some buildings on the school campus.

District officials tell News Channel 3 that classes for all students at Madison Elementary will resume in La Quinta beginning October 21st at the Adams Early Childhood Education Center.

Officials say classes will take place at the Adams Early Childhood Education Center for the "foreseeable future".

The district also tells us all students and staff have been notified of this plan.

The structural corrosion in columns at the Madison Elementary campus were discovered during recent renovation work.