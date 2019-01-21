City of Palm Springs hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute

MLK Day

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - The City of Palm Springs hosted a special tribute Sunday afternoon ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“I think it’s important because of what’s going on in our country right now...to know how important it is for us to work together as people because together we stand -- divided we fall," said Evernell Black, a former teacher and tribute attendee.

Attendees say that despite progress, our nation remains divided and plagued with incidents of violence and hatred. Locals say much can be learned today from MLK and his example.

“Martin Luther King day is not just a holiday to sleep in and to do nothing. It’s actually a day of service -- to give back,” said Jarvis Crawford, the Chairman of the City of Palm Springs Commemoration Committee.

“It’s important for young people to continue to learn about who Martin Luther King was and what he did,” said Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon.

People from across the valley gathered at the church of St. Paul in Palm Springs, taking time out of their Sunday to honor, celebrate and appreciate the civil rights leader and his impact.

The tribute featured several speakers, prayers and musical performances and concluded with a reception.

Organizers from the Commemoration Committee emphasized that everyone was welcome. And participants encouraged those who could not make it, to take time out of their Monday to do something kind: “I think it’s awesome that we don’t have the traditional barbecues going on and what not...people actually do something to make our communities better...and that’s what I plan on doing," said Sgt. Nichelle Webb, a keynote speaker at the event.

“In order for us to go forward and to make life better for all of us, then we’ve got to work together. With our fighting and bickering it will never happen. But if we love each other and go in the same direction...we’ll soon get there," said Evernell Black.