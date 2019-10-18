City homeless report shows progress being made in Palm Springs

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

A new report by the city of Palm Springs has officials feeling that great strides is being made addressing homelessness on the west end of the Coachella Valley.

According to a newly updated Homeless Report by the city, approximately 232 homeless individuals having found permanent housing thanks to new service programs implemented over the last three years.

Homeless Report_20191017230723

"Over the past three years, the City of Palm Springs has stepped up and committed to finding funds and resources to implement new programs to help homeless individuals receive the tools necessary to find housing and obtain job skills, so they can get off the streets and lead more self-sufficient and productive lives," said Mayor pro tem Geoff Kors, who is also a member of the city's Homelessness and Affordable Housing City Council Standing Subcommittee. "We look forward to continuing to this work with other government agencies and non-profit organizations.

The report shows that 700 individuals found temporary housing while another 368 used the city's overnight cooling shelter.

According to the city, funding for many new programs comes from the city and a matching grant from the Desert Healthcare Foundation.

Programs include participation in CVAG's Housing First initiative, the hiring of two Housing Crisis Response Teams, funding employment and health benefit-related wrap-around assistance from Martha's Village and Kitchen, and supporting a successful Overnight Cooling Center in partnership with the County of Riverside.

"Palm Springs is committed to finding permanent solutions for addressing homelessness in the Coachella Valley and leading by example," said Councilmember Christy Holstege, who also serves as Chair of CVAG's Homelessness Committee. "We want Palm Springs to be a role model for other cities to follow on a regional level and we are grateful to Governor Newsom, Assemblyman Mayes and the Desert Healthcare Foundation for partnering with us to secure the funding and resources necessary to make a tangible difference in our community."

Assemblyman Chad Mayes, who helped secure the $10 million funding along with Holstege and Kors, was on-hand for a meeting between the Homelessness and Affordable Housing City Council Standing Subcommittee met with stakeholders to discuss the report, as well as potential uses for the $10 million from Governor Newsom's State Budget for homeless assistance.