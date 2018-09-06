City Council votes to spend $50K on law firm for Mayor device investigation

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The Palm Springs City Council is moving forward with an investigation into Mayor Robert Moon using a surveillance device in his office earlier this year.

The council voted unanimously 4 to 0 to spend $50,000 on a law firm to conduct an investigation. Moon recused himself from the vote.

The council hopes the investigation will show full transparency after the 2015 scandal involving former mayor Steve Pougnet and developers Richard Meaney and John Wessman. Pougnet is accused of accepting bribes from Wessman and Meaney in exchange for his support on their projects.

"I can assure you that this is no fun for me, my colleagues, and our staff, especially in light of what our city went through with our former mayor," said councilmember J.R. Roberts. "As much as I am certain that in my heart nothing will come of this, I think we owe it to our community to go through the process, and I think it will set a tone for the future integrity and we take our laws, and ordinances that we create as we expect the public to take them."

City employees complained about the device back in April and it was brought to Moon's attention in June. Interviews regarding the investigation will take place in the next few weeks.

