Zelda's Nightclub will not reopen

The Palm Springs City Council voted not to reopen a long-time night club two months after shutting it down for violating security code.

Councilmembers met to consider a new request by Zelda's Nightclub management to operate in the Sun Center. Councilmembers Lisa Middleton, Geoff Kors, and Robert Moon voted to revoke the conditional use permit for the nightclub, ensuring it will not reopen.

On March 20, the council voted to shut down for at least 45 days following several violent crimes, including a deadly shooting, occurred on the property. 8 days after the ruilling, club management announced Zelda's would be permanently closing after 43 years in business.

Zelda's permanently closing

The next month, the property was listed for sale. We can confirm the property remains on the market for more than $600,000.

According to the more than 200 page city council staff report, Palm Springs has helped author a new security plan for the nightclub which would include:

Daily verification that the video surveillance system is functional with immediate closure of the business in the event of a a non-oeprational system.

Advanced notification to police of a special event in which crowds or long lines are expected in front of the building

Added security

Ensuring communication is available to police and fire at all time

