CHP steps up traffic enforcement in San Gorgonio Pass area

Beaumont-based CHP Officer Darren Meyer set his sights on a speeder on eastbound Interstate 10 near Cabazon.

"I'm looking at that minivan up there, in the number three lane," said Officer Meyer.

Moments later, the driver was pulled over, and received a verbal warning about speeding.

It's a scene playing out more frequently in the San Gorgonio Pass Area, on Interstate 10, and State Routes 60, 74, 79, and 243.

It's happening because of a $198,000 federal grant, in effect since October, the Beaumont CHP office is using, to provide stepped-up speed enforcement, and a safety awareness campaign.

"Our message for the community, for those who choose to drive unsafely, is that the Highway Patrol is out there, and we will conduct agressive, proactive law enforcement on our roadways," said CHP Captain Mike Alvarez.

Alvarez talked about the effort Monday morning, along with other CHP representatives and elected leaders.

The grant is being used to put upwards of 20 CHP officers at one time, more than the usual 12 to 16, on the roads patrolled by the Beaumont office, covering 860 square miles.

"Our goal in this traffic safety campaign was to decrease the number of people killed or injured in traffic collisions within the San Gorgonio Pass CHP jurisidiction," said Alvarez.

He says the effort is paying off, at least when it comes to deadly accidents.

At this time of year, over the past two years, the death toll on the highways in the pass area, each year was 15.

But so far this year, that number is down to ten.

However, the number of crashes which are not deadly, is holding steady, at nearly 500 so far this year.

Eight "safety awareness" signs are now up along highways in the enforcement area, and will remain posted, even after the grant period comes to an end.

The CHP, under the grant, has also increased driver education efforts in the traffic safety campaign, By making greater use of social media, and by speaking with various citizen groups in the patrol area.

"The city of Beaumont has witnessed all too many horrific traffic collisions, some of which have ended in fatalities," said Beaumont Mayor Julio Martinez.

The funding for the grant runs out September 30th, but already the CHP office is applying for additional funds, to continue similar programs in the future.