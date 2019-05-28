CHP seeks hit-and-run driver who fatally struck Coachella man
INDIO, Calif.- - The California Highway Patrol officers investigating the weekend hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on Interstate 10 in Indio put out a call today for witnesses.
The body of Jesus Francisco Torres, 39, of Coachella was found on the westbound I-10 between Jefferson and Washington streets by California Highway Patrol officers who responded just after 1 a.m. Saturday to a report of a body in the slow lane.
ORIGINAL STORY: Pedestrian killed in possible hit-and-run collision on I-10
A description of the suspect vehicle was not available.
CHP Officer Jackie Quintero said investigators are still searching for the suspect, and asked anyone with information to call the CHP at 760-772-5300.
READ MORE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in possible hit-and-run collision on I-10
