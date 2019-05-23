CHP: Rain to blame for fatal I-10 crash

CABAZON, Calif.- - A 33-year-old man was killed today in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on the rain-soaked eastbound 10 Freeway in Cabazon.



The unidentified Rialto man crashed just before 7 a.m. while driving a Nissan Sentra west of the Desert Hills Inspection Facility, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Darren Meyer.



Meyer said the driver was traveling at about 70 mph and was trying to pass another vehicle by moving from the left lane to the right lane, but he lost control of his car on the wet roadway.



The car ``went over the south embankment where it collided with a tree,'' according to Meyer. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.



Meyer noted that the man was driving significantly faster than other traffic, which was moving at 55 mph or less due to the rain.



No one else was in the vehicle, according to the fire department. Alcohol and drugs were not immediately ruled out as factors in the fatal crash