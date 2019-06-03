CHP increasing enforcement to reduce aggressive driving speeding video

INDIO, Calif. - You may notice more the California Highway Patrol officers on the road, starting Monday at 7:30 a.m.

The Indio office of the CHP is using grant funds to increase enforcement and education about the dangers of aggressive driving and speeding on valley roadways.

More patrols are expected in the west end of the valley along Interstate 10.

According to the CHP, speed and aggressive driving are to blame for most of the deaths and injuries we see in California traffic collisions.

The Regulate Aggressive Driving and Reduce Speed (RADARS) III grant aims to minimize the number of collisions caused by speed, improper turning, and driving on the wrong side of the road. It was awarded to the CHP Indio Area from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"Speed is the number one cause of traffic collisions in California," CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. "With this grant, the California Highway Patrol will strive to change this dangerous behavior through increased enforcement and education."

During the Federal Fiscal Year 2015-2016, the CHP says speed-related collisions caused the deaths of more than 370 people in the state and the injury of almost 53,000 people. Speed was apparently a factor in around 45% of all fatal and injury collisions statewide.