CHP conducting enhanced school zone enforcement operation

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol (CHP), Indio Area, is conducting an enhanced school zone enforcement operation Thursday morning.

The operation will focus on increasing safety in school zones within unincorporated areas of Riverside County, ultimately supplementing Indio Area CHP efforts in these locations.

During the enhanced enforcement operation, CHP says officers are enforcing laws related to school zone safety as it applies and/or relates to pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists within the school zone, distributing safety information as it pertains to respective pedestrian, bicyclist, and motor vehicle safety laws, and assisting the public.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

